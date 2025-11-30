Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for WWE’s upcoming live events, premium live events (PLEs), and television tapings.

The report covers shows scheduled between Monday, December 1st, 2025, through Saturday, January 24th, 2026, offering insight into WWE’s ticket demand across multiple cities. You can check them out below.

– WWE RAW on Monday, December 1st in Glendale has 7,144 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, December 5th in Austin, Texas has 6,373 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 6th in San Antonio, Texas has 1,709 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, December 8th in Kansas City has 5,534 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, December 12th in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania has 4,037 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT Live Event on Friday, December 12th in Greensboro, North Carolina has 1,279 tickets sold.

– WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, December 13th in Washington, D.C. has 15,552 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT Live Event on Saturday, December 13th in Columbia, South Carolina has 723 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT Live Event on Sunday, December 14th in Macon, Georgia has 799 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, December 15th in Hershey has 5,878 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, December 19th in Grand Rapids has 2,238 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Friday, December 26th in Baltimore has 5,168 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Saturday, December 27th in Tampa has 5,908 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Saturday, December 27th in Pittsburgh has 4,952 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Sunday, December 28th in Jacksonville has 5,140 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Sunday, December 28th in Rochester, New York has 2,327 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, December 29th in Orlando has 8,213 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Tuesday, December 30th in Estero has 5,245 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Tuesday, December 30th in Detroit has 3,456 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Thursday, January 1st, 2026 in Syracuse, New York has 2,045 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, January 2nd, 2026 in Buffalo has 4,301 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Friday, January 2nd, 2026 in Buffalo, New York has 4,776 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Saturday, January 3rd, 2026 in Worcester has 2,950 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Sunday, January 4th, 2026 in Bridgeport has 2,574 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, January 5th, 2026 in Brooklyn has 4,714 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, January 23rd, 2026 in Montreal has 5,982 tickets sold.

– WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, January 24th, 2026 in Montreal has 5,982 tickets sold.