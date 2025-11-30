WWE Survivor Series 2025 Sets New Attendance Record With 46,016 Fans

WWE held its 2025 Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event last night at Petco Park in San Diego, California. The event featured four high-caliber matches, and the company announced an attendance of 46,016 fans.

This total attendance set a new record for the Survivor Series, surpassing the previous mark of 21,300 fans set by the 1987 event, which took place at the Richfield Coliseum in Richfield Township, Ohio.

It is also noteworthy that this year’s Survivor Series was the first to be held in a stadium.

The main event of Saturday night’s show was the Men’s WarGames Match, featuring Bron Breakker, Brock Lesnar, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre facing off against CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, The Usos, and Roman Reigns.

Team Vision ultimately won the match when a hooded figure entered the ring through the cage in the final moments, took out Punk with a Superkick, and followed up with a Stomp.