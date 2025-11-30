Backstage Plans Revealed For John Cena’s Final Match

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, recent WWE storylines have been less affected by injuries than fans might think. Notably, reigning World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk has predicted that GUNTHER will win the Last Time Is Now tournament.

The report indicates that it has been the plan from the start for GUNTHER to be John Cena’s last opponent.

Additionally, the newsletter highlights a significant change resulting from Jacob Fatu’s injury, which halted a planned feud between Fatu and Drew McIntyre.

As a result, McIntyre’s match against Cody Rhodes was moved from Survivor Series to Saturday Night’s Main Event, allowing both Cody and Drew to participate in WarGames.

Furthermore, the report mentions that during the tournament, Penta suffered an injury while facing Solo Sikoa, though Sikoa was always intended to come out on top.

Seth Rollins’ injury led to Logan Paul stepping in for him at Survivor Series and to The Vision turning on Rollins, providing a storyline reason for his injury.