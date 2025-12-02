Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (12/3/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana.

Dynamite will air at its usual time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

The AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe, will have a face-to-face encounter with Eddie Kingston just one week before their World Championship Match at Dynamite: Winter Is Coming.

Previously announced for the show, Jon Moxley from the Death Riders will compete against his fellow member Claude Castagnoli in a Continental Classic Blue League Match. Additionally, the team known as “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa, dubbed the Timeless Love Bombs, will face MegaProblems (“The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir) in a Hardcore Holiday Death Match for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinals.

In a Continental Classic Gold League Match, Don Callis Family’s AEW Unified Champion, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, will take on The Death Riders’ “The Bastard” PAC. Lastly, Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher will face JetSpeed’s “The Jet” Kevin Knight in another Continental Classic Gold League Match.

