Matt Hardy Breaks Down Why Hardys vs. FTR Would Be Massive Today

TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy recently discussed a variety of topics on an episode of his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.”

One of the key points he addressed was whether tag team wrestling has returned to its peak form in 2025.

Hardy said, “Yeah, I do think so. It’s nice to see tag team wrestling kind of return to the top of the conversation. It really was a secondary thought in many ways in 2024, in the majority of promotions. So it’s very nice to see tag team wrestling thriving. I think when tag team wrestling is doing well when the division is strong, and it’s a moneymaker. I think it’s something that people want to pay to see. Tag team wrestling is very interesting because you can tell a different story than you can in a singles match. And I think it’s something that is very underrated as something that can be a main event, or something that can carry a show or PPV.”

On a potential Hardys vs. FTR match:

“33, 34 years into our journey to be in the running for tag team of the year is a great compliment in itself. Considering we’ve been on TV for 27 years pretty straight. I hadn’t been off for a very long time, but we’ve been on TV consistently for 27 years, both Jeff and I. To be in the tag team of the year is a great honor. So very proud. And I’ll be honest with you, I saw about the last half of that match with FTR and Bandido. And they did have a hell of a match. I thought it was a really, really solid match. And I mean, FTR are great, dude. There’s no disputing that. They are very, very solid, especially when it comes down to back to basics, and your basic wrestling, which I love and I appreciate. I think, if done on the right platform, still in this day in 2025, I think that the Hardy Boys versus FTR would be a big money feud.”

