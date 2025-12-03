Report: TNA Locker Room ‘Unanimously Positive’ About AMC Partnership

As reported by PWMania.com, TNA Wrestling has announced a new deal with AMC that will start on Thursday, January 15, 2026. The agreement will allow weekly episodes of iMPACT to air on AMC and AMC+, along with more live episodes.

According to Fightful Select, TNA Wrestling’s roster and staff reacted positively to the announcement of this multi-year television agreement with AMC Networks. Sources described the atmosphere as “unanimously positive,” with several individuals referring to the reaction as “sunshine and rainbows.” There is a strong internal belief that AMC’s extensive reach will provide meaningful growth opportunities for the company.

The report also highlighted that talent and crew members share a “common hope” that the move will enhance the company’s creative efforts. Many are expecting improved storytelling and production as TNA transitions to its new broadcast home.

Under this new arrangement, iMPACT will be broadcast every Thursday night in a prime-time slot from 9 to 11 PM ET. The show will include a mix of live broadcasts and taped matches, giving it greater visibility compared to its previous distribution on traditional cable and streaming platforms. Internally, there is optimism that the partnership with AMC could elevate TNA’s product by reaching a larger audience.

This transition occurs during an active collaboration between TNA and WWE’s NXT brand, with NXT talent having appeared on TNA programming throughout 2024 and 2025. Sources indicated that this working relationship is expected to continue without any disruption.