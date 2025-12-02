Report: AMC Expected To Land TNA Wrestling Media Rights In 2026

A report last month indicated that AMC has emerged as a contender to secure the media rights for TNA Wrestling.

Jon Alba reported in Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown that AMC is now the favorite to acquire TNA’s media rights, after posting a teaser on its Twitter (X) account that revealed TNA programming will begin airing on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

The teaser features the AMC logo accompanied by the sounds of a live audience cheering.

The report noted that, aside from the teaser, sources in both television and wrestling believe that TNA programming will indeed move to AMC Networks.

It appears that TNA will be “at least in part, but possibly in full,” integrated into AMC’s offerings. Several TNA talents reported that promotional materials for next year are being filmed and assembled, although it has not been confirmed that this content is intended for AMC, many insiders think that could be the case.

TNA President Carlos Silva has been discussing the company’s media rights for about a year, with networks like The CW and A&E—both of which have relationships with WWE—emerging as potential candidates. WWE, of course, has an ongoing working relationship with TNA.

According to Fightful Select, the deal could be announced as soon as today, as a talent call is scheduled for an early time on Tuesday, where the deal is expected to be addressed. However, it’s unclear whether new live programming will be included in the agreement and if TNA has secured the $7 million to $10 million it sought for a new deal.

AMC Networks includes several individual channels, including AMC, BBC America, and IFC. It also encompasses streaming services like AMC+, Shudder, and others. AMC’s primary network reaches around 60 million homes, which is double the audience of TNA’s current network, AXS TV.

TNA is currently available to stream on TNA+, but it remains unclear whether weekly programming will continue on TNA+ or transition elsewhere.