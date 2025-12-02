Mike Santana Opens Up About TNA Locker Room Reaction To His World Title Win

Top TNA Wrestling star Mike Santana spoke with BCP+ about various topics, including the TNA locker room’s reaction to his World Championship victory.

“I didn’t know the camera was following me as I was walking to the back and the camera caught me. And I remember walking to the back and turning that curtain and uh just emotion because I one I didn’t expect to walk into all these people like back there and also I’m not the type of person that likes attention… it just showed I guess the respect that the locker room has for me and the appreciation of the work that I’ve put in and that I’m a representative of TNA, you know, and I consider myself a homegrown guy. I started there in 2017 and TNA was the place that put me on the map on a grand scale. So, um, the fact that I was able to come back and do what I’ve been doing and it was a special thing and that locker room is unlike any other, man. I always say it like, you know, the camaraderie and just how everyone is there to uplift each other and elevate each other and it’s a beautiful thing and I feel like every locker room should learn from that.”

On losing the TNA World Championship:

“It was tough. I said it in the promo, “Thirty days ago I was at the highest point of my career and life aside from my daughter being born. Thirty days later, it was all swiped from me.” If there’s one thing I’ve learned about myself, it’s that I thrive in those trenches. David Goggins used to say this thing where he would build himself up to the highest point that he can, and then he would purposely knock himself down. It’s in that grind where character and real strength is built. I feel like that. In pro wrestling, it’s up and down. You gotta love it when it’s good and bad. That’s what separates good from great. I love this, and I’m going to continue to love it. This is how I feed my daughter and how I give her an amazing life. There are going to be times where things happen, and I’m not going to like it. Thankfully, I’m at a point in my life where I have learned a set of tools to help me maneuver through the good times and bad. That night was one of those moments where I had to take to myself, get myself in check, and make sure I put those tools to work. Thankfully, I did.”

