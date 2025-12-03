Gail Kim Addresses Possibility Of One Final Match

TNA Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim spoke with the Toronto Sun about various topics, including the possibility of returning to the ring for one final match.

Kim said, “Of course you miss the sport of wrestling, I miss having that adrenaline rush. I don’t mind doing some physicality spots here and there if I’m ever booked for anything. A full match is something entirely different, I guess I would say never say never but it would have been something really, really special. For me to get conditioned for a full match, I don’t think people realize how hard it is to train for the cardio of a professional wrestling match.”

On being protective of her legacy:

“Also, the last thing, which is the more important thing, I care about my legacy. I care about my body of work that I left behind and what fans remember of me. If I’m coming out of retirement, this is going to be the last thing they remember. I don’t want them to think I’ve slowed down, I don’t want them to think I’m rusty or whatever it is. I’m very hard on myself when it comes to that.”

