Backstage Details On Why TNA Went Quiet After Bound For Glory

According to Fightful Select, sources within TNA Wrestling have indicated that the company’s prolonged silence following its Bound For Glory pay-per-view event in October may be attributed to budget management and ongoing negotiations for a new television deal with AMC Networks.

Although the sources did not provide an official explanation, some believe TNA paused TV tapings for operational reasons while finalizing the agreement, and that the break lasted several weeks before the company resumed operations.

The report also noted that discussions about the AMC deal began in the spring, but only a small internal group was involved, keeping information restricted until December 2. On this date, the roster received a formal briefing just hours before the public announcement. The tight control over details during this quiet period fueled speculation about the company’s status.

Under the new agreement, TNA iMPACT! will air every Thursday night on AMC and AMC+, beginning January 15, 2026. The show is scheduled from 9 to 11 PM ET and will include a mix of live broadcasts and taped matches.

Internally, the move to a major network is viewed as a significant opportunity to achieve broader reach and more consistent exposure. While most talent reacted positively to the news, some wrestlers expressed hope that this shift may eventually lead to greater emphasis on creative decision-making.

Initially, the announcement raised questions about the future of WWE’s ongoing partnership with TNA, but several reports have since confirmed that the working relationship will continue as expected.