TNA Talent Contracts Set To Expire As New AMC Era Approaches

As PWMania.com previously reported, TNA Wrestling has announced a new deal with AMC that will begin on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

Under this agreement, iMPACT will air weekly episodes on AMC and AMC+, with additional live episodes planned.

TNA is expected to have several contracts expiring soon. Jody Threat’s deal expired on December 1, while contracts for talents such as Steve Maclin, The Rascalz, AJ Francis, Jake Something, and Mustafa Ali will expire at the end of the year.

Additionally, The IInspiration and Cedric Alexander had their contracts expire after Bound For Glory, and discussions on extensions have already begun, although not all talent is engaged in talks yet.

According to Fightful Select, several contract-extension discussions are expected in the coming week.

The report also noted that some TNA talents expressed a desire to wait for the announcement of the new TV deal before starting negotiations. It remains unclear who, or how many, talents will receive contract extensions, but TNA is interested in retaining many of the talents whose contracts are expiring.

The report further states that TNA is exploring new talent acquisitions, including former AEW star Bear Bronson.