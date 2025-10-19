Backstage Update On Andrade’s Contract Situation, Update On WWC Match

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE released Andrade last month, and he made his AEW debut on the October 1st episode of Dynamite.

Although Andrade has signed with AEW, he has not appeared on television since then. The latest update indicates that WWE is enforcing a one-year non-compete clause against him because they terminated his contract “for cause.”

According to Fightful Select, Andrade’s situation remains “very confusing.” He was scheduled to challenge for the WWC Universal Title in Puerto Rico this weekend. However, while he is in Puerto Rico for the event, he will not be wrestling in his scheduled match; instead, he is doing everything he can to honor the booking. This match was arranged for Andrade prior to his situation with WWE.

Reports about Andrade’s circumstances have circulated widely, including WWE sending AEW a cease-and-desist letter regarding Andrade after AEW believed he did not have a non-compete clause. It was also noted that Andrade’s non-compete clause has been extended to one year due to a provision in WWE contracts that stipulates a one-year non-compete period if a wrestler is terminated for probable cause or breaches their contract.

Tony Khan did not provide much clarity regarding Andrade’s status when asked about the situation recently, and AEW reportedly had to change plans for last night’s WrestleDream event due to the ongoing situation with Andrade.