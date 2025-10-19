According to PWInsider.com, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently underwent unexpected surgery.

The report indicated that the health issue prompting the surgery arose suddenly. Rikishi is expected to make an announcement about his status soon, but for now, he has been pulled from the upcoming events he was scheduled to attend in order to recover.

Rikishi was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 following a successful career that included winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship, the World Tag Team Championship, and the WWE Tag Team Championship.

He is the father of WWE stars Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa. Additionally, Rikishi is the co-owner of Knokx Pro Wrestling Academy, which faced controversy after the Raja Jackson incident earlier this year.