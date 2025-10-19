WWE Reportedly Continuing ID Program Despite Talent Cuts

This month has seen several talent cuts across various WWE programs, including WWE LFG, NXT, EVOLVE, and the WWE ID program, as reported by PWMania.com.

Despite these recent cuts and the conclusion of many talents’ time in the program, WWE plans to continue its talent development initiative through the WWE ID program.

Sean Ross Sapp mentioned in the latest Fightful Select Answers that when asked if WWE intends to reduce the size of its ID program, the company might make a slight reduction, but is currently still recruiting for the program and has future plans for it as well. Additionally, it was reported that WWE has active plans for the ID titles.

Sapp also noted that there will inevitably be instances where developmental talents are cut, describing this as the “unfortunate reality” of WWE’s talent pipeline, which includes a “pipeline of a pipeline.”

The WWE announced its ID program in June 2024 as a partner initiative to the Next In Line (NIL) program. The ID program aims to organize and help develop independent professional wrestlers, providing them with a pathway to potentially sign with WWE.

The schools associated with the ID program include Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling, Seth Rollins and Marek Brave’s Black and Brave Academy, Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory, and the Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center.