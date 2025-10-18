Backstage Update On Britt Baker’s Future With AEW

Recent reports from PWMania.com indicate some uncertainty surrounding Britt Baker’s status with AEW.

Since the former AEW Women’s World Champion resides in Florida, there is potential for her to make an appearance on WWE NXT to help boost that brand.

Many fans anticipated Baker would appear at Dynamite’s Fifth Anniversary Show on October 2, 2024, at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, her hometown. However, they were ultimately disappointed when she did not show up.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Baker has removed all mentions of AEW from her social media profiles. When she was absent from the Pittsburgh show, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer suggested that this meant she would likely not be used in AEW again.

The report also noted that AEW believed Baker might be heading to WWE. Meltzer speculated that if she joins WWE, she might receive a strong initial reaction from the fans but could face long-term challenges due to the differences in wrestling styles between AEW and WWE.

As of now, there is no announcement regarding whether Baker will join WWE, remain with AEW, or continue her career in professional wrestling altogether. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

Baker’s last appearance in All Elite Wrestling was on November 13, 2024, during an episode of Dynamite, where she told Serena Deeb, “nobody cares,” and has not been featured on AEW television since.