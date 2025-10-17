WWE Supershow Live Event Results From Tokyo, Japan 10/17/2025

The following results are from Friday’s WWE Supershow live event at the Ryogoku Kokugikan (Sumo Hall) in Tokyo, Japan, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

AJ Styles def. El Grande Americano & War Raider Ivar

PENTA def. Kofi Kingston

WWE Women’s U.S. Championship: Giulia (c) def. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

WWE Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) def. The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez (w/ Roxanne Perez)

Shinsuke Nakamura & Jey Uso def. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

LA Knight def. Rusev

Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky def. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Main Event – WWE Intercontinental Championship: CM Punk def. Dominik Mysterio (c) (w/ The Judgment Day’s Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez) via DQ — Mysterio retains