Backstage News On Nikki Bella’s Current Status With WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella challenged WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch to a title match at Clash in Paris this past August but unfortunately came up short.

Since then, Bella has not been seen on WWE programming, but it seems she is not finished with her current run in the company.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, a fan inquired about Bella’s status, and it was revealed that WWE expects her to remain involved for a while. The report also noted that, as far as the publication has heard, Bella will be making occasional appearances, but WWE does not have any plans for her heading into Crown Jewel, which means there was no need to bring her in for the build-up to that event.

Additionally, WWE anticipates that Trish Stratus will also be appearing more frequently for the company.

Bella initially made her WWE return at the Evolution 2 premium live event (PLE), where she competed in a battle royal, and then transitioned into a feud with Lynch. She returned again on the June 7th episode of RAW.

There is currently no information on when Bella may next appear on WWE television, but updates will be provided as they become available.