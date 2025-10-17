R-Truth Reveals He And John Cena Once Recorded A Song Together

WWE veteran R-Truth discussed the legacy of John Cena with Bleacher Report.

R-Truth said, “There will only be one Cena, there will never be another one. I think he’s created a blueprint and a legacy that, for one, he should be very proud of, considering where he comes from. Just to have the faith, the belief, and a lot of times having to be his own cheerleader, to accomplish what he’s accomplished, I admire that. And to end it on the terms he wants to end it on, we all want that. So, man, I applaud him. My hat’s off to him. Not only is he his own cheerleader, at times, I’m his biggest cheerleader, too.”

On the wrestling business without Cena:

“It’s gonna excel, man, the wrestling business is only getting better, bigger and better. I think his blueprint has pretty much given the wrestling business a path to go on, almost like having a map, almost having a Siri. He’s left a lot of stones for people to uncover, turn over, to learn from. And a lot of people don’t know it, but when he was here, he was very giving. He was very knowledgeable; he had no problem telling you what you needed to work on, which is a key in the wrestling business, having a vet or having someone who has that status to give you information. I think that wrestling is going to evolve, it’s going to keep outdoing itself, it’s going to keep going.”

On once recording a song with Cena some years ago, but how the track will never be released:

“We never had a rap battle, but we used to do this thing on the tour bus, it was myself, Cena and The Usos, we would always have a cypher on tour buses. But me and Cena did a song like years ago, he came to my house, and we recorded it in my studio upstairs. It will never see the light of day, but there is a song with me and Cena on it.”