WWE Reportedly Completes Latest Round Of Talent Releases

Recently, PWMania.com reported that WWE released several talents from its NXT, LFG, and ID programs, including notable names like Wes Lee, Stevie Turner, and Lance Anoa’i.

In addition, Zayda Steel announced that she will not be renewing her contract, and Ridge Holland stated that his WWE contract would not be extended.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, it was confirmed that the recent round of talent cuts has concluded. While WWE will still experience some turnover as they continue to develop their talent pool and recruit new individuals, the bulk of the recent releases is complete for now.

Following the release of talents such as Kylie Rae, Jin Tala, Summer Sorrell, BJ Ray, and Jamar Hampton, WWE announced on Wednesday’s episode of EVOLVE that details about the next WWE ID class will be revealed soon.

Holland’s departure reportedly caused disappointment among other talents, especially since his contract was allowed to expire while he was injured during a match.