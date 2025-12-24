Arn Anderson Admits He’s ‘Terrified’ By Modern Wrestling’s High-Risk Style

Arn Anderson has shared candid thoughts on the evolution of professional wrestling, expressing serious concern over the increasingly high-risk style seen in today’s in-ring product.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on how dramatically the industry has changed since his prime. While modern wrestling often emphasizes speed, athleticism, and aerial offense, Anderson admitted that many of today’s maneuvers leave him genuinely worried about performer safety.

“I’m terrified. I respect the girls and guys of today’s wrestling industry, but scared to death too, because I see things in the ring that you can’t protect yourself on,” Anderson said. “Anything going backwards, German Suplex, you can’t protect yourself because you can’t see where you’re going. Stuff off the top, going through tables, things that are dangerous.”

A founding member of The Four Horsemen, Anderson contrasted the modern approach with the more psychological, grounded style of his own era. Despite avoiding many of the extreme risks now common, he noted that decades in the business still took a significant physical toll.

“You look at me, I’m beat up, and I didn’t do any of that stuff, so I’m just worried that in five years we’re gonna have a casualty list, and I hate it for the young guys and girls, because they feel like they need to go to that level to get the audience’s approval.”

Anderson went on to question whether escalating danger is truly required for fans to remain invested, stressing that he is not calling for wrestling to lose its excitement — only for a safer balance to be restored.

“Do you need them to do that to enjoy their matches? If they dialled it down would you not follow them?” Anderson asked. “I’m not saying take everything away from them, take all the excitement away, but take some of the stuff that talent are time after time getting hurt on and just dial it down, that’s all I’m asking.”

Anderson made a surprise appearance on WWE programming at SummerSlam 2024, where he appeared backstage offering advice to Cody Rhodes ahead of his Bloodline Rules match against Solo Sikoa.

Although he is not currently signed to a WWE Legends contract, Anderson remains an active and respected voice in the industry through public appearances and his podcast, ARN, continuing to advocate for performer longevity in an era defined by spectacle.