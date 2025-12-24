Roman Reigns Continues Giving Back Following His Own Health Battles

Roman Reigns took time out of his holiday schedule this week to give back to his local community, spreading cheer just days before Christmas.

The WWE megastar — known as the “Original Tribal Chief” — visited Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, where he spent time with young patients undergoing treatment. Reigns, who has publicly battled leukemia twice, has long supported the hospital and frequently visits to uplift children and families during difficult times.

As part of the visit, Reigns stopped by Mimi’s Ravioli, a nearby restaurant, to personally pick up pizzas for the children. The restaurant later shared a photo of the encounter on social media, praising Reigns not just for his generosity, but for taking the time to handle the delivery himself.

“I don’t know if you know this guy story but he is a true hero,” Mimi’s Ravioli wrote. “It’s two days before Christmas and all the money in the world and this guy is picking up pizza to deliver to the sick kids at the hospital on his own time. They don’t make them like this guy. This guy is what you call a true life hero. I’m glad we can call Joe [Anoa’i] our friend thank you for stopping by saying hello and bring the kids Pizza.”

The restaurant’s owners continued by expressing their gratitude for Reigns’ visit and the positive impact he continues to have on the community.

“It’s an honor to have you walk through my doors buddy. Keep doing what you’re doing and keep paying it forward. God created people like you to make this a better place thank you guys from my family to everyone,” the post continued. “I kept the line for 10 straight hours today and Mimi‘s. We won’t stop until every order is done thank you. We are blessed from my family, my friends and my workers. We thank you all.”

Reigns was first diagnosed with leukemia in 2007 and experienced a recurrence in 2018, which forced him to relinquish the Universal Championship and step away from WWE programming for several months. Since announcing his remission and returning to the ring in early 2019, he has consistently used his platform to raise awareness and support for pediatric cancer patients.

Inside the ring, Reigns most recently competed at Survivor Series, taking part in the Men’s WarGames match. He is currently advertised to appear at the Royal Rumble 2026, scheduled for Saturday, January 31, in Saudi Arabia.