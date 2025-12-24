Bruce Prichard Recalls Vince McMahon Pitch That Led To His WWE Return

Bruce Prichard has shed new light on his unexpected return to WWE in 2019 — a move that surprised many, including Prichard himself.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Something to Wrestle podcast, Prichard detailed the conversation with Vince McMahon that ultimately led to him accepting a senior creative role after more than a decade away from the company.

According to Prichard, the discussion came just one month after he had told McMahon he would never work for him again. Despite that stance, Prichard was later asked to meet McMahon at the WWE Elimination Chamber event in Houston. Living in the area at the time, Prichard attended the meeting and was quickly brought into McMahon’s office, where the conversation took an unexpected turn.

“He looked at me, and he says, ‘Let me ask you a question, Does your wife Miss Connecticut?’” Prichard said. “Said, ‘Nope. How about you? You miss Connecticut?’ I said, ‘Nope.’ So try this different way. I said, ‘Would you ever consider coming back?’ ‘I’ll consider anything, but I’m pretty happy doing what I’m doing right now.’ And he goes, ‘I don’t want you to change a thing you’re doing right now. I don’t want you to change a thing. Have it all.’”

Prichard explained that McMahon followed up with what he described as a “substantial” offer — one that allowed him to continue running his successful podcast while also returning to WWE. Still wary after past experiences, Prichard insisted on seeing the full terms in writing before committing.

“I asked to see everything in writing, and it was almost as if I had insulted him, that I asked for everything in writing,” Prichard explained. “I had everything in writing in 15 minutes. So every stumbling block that I’m looking for, can you give me a reason to say no, you took away from me, and in writing, it was even better than it was on the phone.”

Ultimately, Prichard acknowledged that the offer was simply too strong to walk away from, despite his earlier reservations.

“Truth be told, you can refuse anything you want to refuse, but it was an offer I couldn’t refuse, and I accepted the offer,” Prichard said.

Prichard is currently listed as WWE’s Executive Director – CWT (Creative Writing and Talent). While reports in late 2024 indicated he was on temporary leave due to family matters, Prichard resurfaced publicly in November 2025, returning to his podcast and making additional media appearances discussing WWE’s current creative direction.