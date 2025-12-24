Vince Russo Fires Back At Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has sparked a public exchange after bluntly sharing his feelings toward former WWE writer Vince Russo during a recent appearance on Mohr Stories with Jay Mohr.

During the conversation, Rollins did not mince words when Russo’s name was brought up.

“He’s just a hanger-on, man. That guy’s an idiot.”

The comment quickly drew a lengthy response from Russo, who took to Twitter/X to address Rollins directly and defend himself, questioning the basis for the criticism and dissecting Rollins’ career from an analytical standpoint.

“So, @WWERollins ‘Hates Me’ and according to him I’m a ‘Hanger On-er’.

So this is why I love being an analyst. I get to really analyze people’s comments.

So, Seth Rollins ‘hates’ a guy that he actually never even met, or even had a conversation with. In other words he’s never had any contact with me in any way, shape, or form. That equates to—@WWERollins doesn’t know me.

So then WHY the hate?

I’m assuming that it must have to do with my ‘analysis’ of Seth Rollins over the years. While there is no question that Seth is a Great Athlete, I have always questioned Seth being a Great ‘Worker’. Why? Simply because I have witnessed dozens of Seth’s matches over the years where he fails to SELL. In my book, being a Great Worker means you know how to Sell.

From there, I questioned why, when Seth turned ‘Heel’, did he still go out there and literally CONDUCT the fans as they sang along to his song. Is that what a ‘Heel’ would do?

Then there’s this—me saying to NAUSEAM that his ‘Mentor’ (thus, Seth being his ‘Boy’), @TripleH is NOT A WRITER. Guess what? I’m not even going to argue that point. SmackDown just did under a MILLION VIEWERS for the third time. That’s Proof enough.

From there ‘Idaho’s Own’, ‘The Monday Night Messiah’, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins’, ‘The Visionary’, and whatever other moniker he’s used over the years, said that I was a Hanger-On-er. Bro—I left the @WWE over 26 years ado. Don’t you think by now my hands would have been callused, bloody and scarred grasping that rope? Brother—I don’t have Seth Rollins muscles, I would have let go within the first three minutes.

And lastly . . . the obvious . . . ‘NOBODY LIKES HIM’.

Yup—that must explain why I keep getting hired over and over again even at 65 years-old.

Seth—it you want to learn anything about being a character, storylines, what exactly a ‘heel’ is and yes, even SELLING—you can tune into @jcwlunacy every Thursday Night on YouTube.

Maybe you can even have a sleepover with @TripleH —wouldn’t hurt him to learn a thing or two either.

And, while I thank both you and Mr. Mohr for putting me over by mentioning me on his show—PLEASE—and I BEG YOU—respond to this tweet—RussosBrand.com could use the Clicks!!!

Good day and Merry Christmas.”

The exchange adds another chapter to Russo’s long-running reputation as one of wrestling’s most polarizing figures, while Rollins’ comments continue to underline his willingness to speak openly — and sharply — when discussing opinions on the industry and its past.

As of this writing, Rollins has not publicly responded to Russo’s message.