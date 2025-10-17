BJ Ray Comments On His WWE Release

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE released several talents from NXT, LFG, and ID last week, including BJ Ray.

Ray took to his Twitter (X) account to issue a lengthy statement about his release from WWE.

Ray wrote, “WHAT A JOURNEY 🙌

Well obviously I had to have pissed somebody off lmao!

I would like to take this moment to address you guys as Brayden Jesse Ray. First and foremost, I have to give the glory to my lord and savior Jesus Christ, who had given me this opportunity. Secondly, I would like to thank Hunter, Shawn, & Matt Bloom (as well as all the @WWE coaches & staff) that were involved with this entire process. The WWE Performance Center is truly a unique place filled with many gifted individuals and unlimited support.

As soon as I stepped out of my uber at my WWE tryout, the SexyBJRay effect was in full play. I had a strategy upon filming WWE: NEXT GEN, to start building one of the most over exaggerated versions of myself, to give the wrestling industry a HEEL like they’ve never seen before. And quite frankly, it arguably was one of the greatest rookie runs of all time. In a matter of months, whether hate or love, I won the WWE fans over and they were extremely invested.

Without ever having a debut match on live @WWENXT tv, I have become one of the most recognized names in the brand and industry. From getting swarmed at WWE World in Las Vegas to taking pictures with fans in every airport I walk into, I have been able to build a movement with my hard work and dedication. The hours behind the scenes, editing social media content, training, and reflecting on my character work, I feel it has all payed off.

There have been many challenges along the way, but I can only control what I can only control. Obviously this release is a big bummer (especially when you have no idea what you could have done different), but the only option in my opinion is an attitude of gratitude. All I can do is keep pushing, & put it in God’s hands. I’m healing strong and will continue to rehab my shoulder until I’m 100%. And the biggest SHOUTOUT & THANKS to my fans who made it all worthwhile.

And now, Brayden Jesse Ray is back on sabbatical and SexyBJRay has a few words. As my good friend @TheNotoriousMMA once said, “I’d like to take this chance to apologize to absolutely nobody”. What you’ve seen was just the trailer… get ready for the whole movie

and p.s. “Ayo you got Snapchat?”

Ray signed with WWE in April 2024 after appearing on WWE: Next Gen. He participated in both seasons of WWE LFG. At the end of September, he announced that he had undergone successful surgery for a torn rotator cuff and labrum injury.