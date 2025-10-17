Backstage News On Jacob Fatu’s WWE Status

BodySlam+ reports that top WWE Superstar and former United States Champion Jacob Fatu is currently injured, which may keep him out of in-ring action until late next year.

The injury is non-wrestling related, and it could potentially sideline him until well into 2026.

According to the report, the major creative plans that WWE had in place for Fatu are now on hold due to his injury.

Specific details about the injury are being kept private, but sources indicate that the situation is serious enough for WWE to pause all of their plans for him for the time being.

Fatu made his return to WWE programming last month, appearing on Friday Night SmackDown to start a storyline with Drew McIntyre after being off WWE TV since August. There were also rumors that WWE planned to have Fatu and McIntyre compete in a #1 Contender’s match for the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1st in Salt Lake City, Utah; however, it is unclear whether this will still happen.

2025 has been an eventful year for Fatu, as he won the WWE United States Championship from LA Knight at WrestleMania 41 in April.

Following that, he turned babyface and engaged in a feud with his former Bloodline stablemate, Solo Sikoa. Fatu last wrestled in a Dark Match during the September 12th edition of WWE SmackDown, where he defeated Rusev in a Street Fight.