WWE Issued Cease And Desist To AEW Over Andrade’s Contract Status

New details have emerged regarding Andrade El Idolo’s sudden disappearance from AEW programming following his surprise return earlier this month.

According to a new report from PWInsider.com, the situation stems from complications related to Andrade’s WWE contract, with sources in lucha circles claiming that WWE could keep Andrade out of the ring for up to one year due to a contractual breach tied to the terms of his termination.

A separate report from Fightful Select has provided further insight, revealing that WWE sent a cease and desist letter to AEW, asserting that Andrade remained under contract for a 90-day period following his release.

Fightful’s report noted that the cease and desist came as a surprise not only to AEW officials but to several within WWE as well. Sources told the outlet that neither AEW nor Andrade appeared to be at fault, as the belief across both companies was that Andrade had been completely released and was free to sign elsewhere.

After his WWE departure — rumored to be related to a wellness policy violation — Andrade began taking independent bookings and signed with AEW under the assumption that he was a free agent. According to the report, Andrade’s first meeting with Tony Khan since his release actually took place on the day of his AEW return.

The key issue centers on WWE’s claim of a 90-day “non-compete” clause, which typically covers a paid period following a release. However, PWInsider previously reported that Andrade would not be compensated during that time — a claim that Fightful has not independently verified.

Fightful’s sources added that such an unpaid non-compete clause would be “very easy to fight in court,” but acknowledged that any legal process could easily outlast the 90-day window itself.

This differs from previous WWE non-compete cases, such as Brock Lesnar’s 2004 agreement, which lasted several years but was ultimately deemed unenforceable in court.

Andrade’s abrupt removal from television reportedly affected AEW’s immediate creative plans, including segments on Dynamite and the WrestleDream pay-per-view. Despite the disruption, sources within AEW emphasized that there is no bad blood toward Andrade and that the plan remains for him to return once the situation is resolved.

A source close to Andrade told Fightful that he has remained in good spirits and is keeping quiet as the contractual matter plays out.

If the 90-day period remains in effect, Andrade would be cleared to return to AEW in early January 2026. His brief October comeback saw him align with the Don Callis Family, a storyline that has been placed on hold pending his official return.