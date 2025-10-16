Update On Vince McMahon’s Reckless Driving Case, Charges Could Be Dropped

Former WWE executive Vince McMahon appeared in a Stamford, Connecticut courtroom on Thursday, October 16, where a judge approved his admission into a special program that could result in his reckless driving charges being dropped.

McMahon, dressed in a navy suit and white shirt, attended the hearing but did not speak during the proceedings.

According to court reports, McMahon was granted entry into an accelerated pretrial rehabilitation program. Under this arrangement, if he successfully complies with specific conditions, his case will be officially dismissed in October 2026.

The conditions include maintaining a clean record for one year, donating $1,000 to charity, and adhering to all traffic and driving laws. Successful completion of the program will allow McMahon to have the charges expunged from his record without a conviction.

Following the hearing, McMahon’s attorney, Mark Sherman, spoke with TMZ Sports, expressing satisfaction with the court’s decision. “It was good news,” Sherman said. “Not every car accident is a crime and the judge agreed he deserved this dismissal and we’re grateful for that.”

Sherman’s remarks suggest that the defense viewed the incident as an unfortunate accident rather than criminal conduct.

The charges stemmed from a car accident on July 24 in Connecticut, where McMahon was charged with reckless driving and following too closely, resulting in a collision. Photos from the scene showed significant damage to McMahon’s 2024 Bentley.

According to the police report, all parties involved were wearing seatbelts, and no injuries were reported.

McMahon has been no longer involved with WWE or its parent company, TKO Group Holdings, since January 2024, when he resigned as Executive Chairman following the filing of a lawsuit containing serious allegations against him.