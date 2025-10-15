Backstage Update On AJ Styles’ WWE Contract Status And AEW Speculation

As PWMania.com previously reported, top WWE star and pro wrestling legend AJ Styles has confirmed his plans to retire from in-ring competition in 2026. However, several talents have returned to the ring after announcing their retirement.

Sean Ross Sapp discussed the possibility of Styles leaving WWE to join AEW in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers.

He noted that there is a very slim chance of Styles making that move after his WWE contract expires. Sapp also reported that Styles’ current contract is scheduled to end in early 2026, though he is unsure whether WWE has opted to extend it.

Most people close to Styles believe he will finish his career in WWE, as the former WWE Champion has seemed happy in the company for a while. He has been discussing retirement since 2019, during his last WWE contract.

Since then, Styles has shown a strong desire to remain with WWE, enjoying his time there. He joined the company nearly ten years ago, debuting at the 2016 Royal Rumble as part of the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Later that same year, he won his first WWE Championship by defeating Dean Ambrose at WWE Backlash.

In addition to being a former WWE Champion, Styles is also a former Intercontinental Champion and a former RAW Tag Team Champion. He had a legendary run in TNA Wrestling as well.