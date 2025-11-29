Backstage News On WWE Struggling To Finalize WarGames Entrant Order

A new report from WrestleVotes indicates that there is backstage “creative contention” inside WWE over the layout of tonight’s Men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series: WarGames. According to the report, producers and creative staff have differing opinions on the specific entrance order for the double-cage match, largely due to the amount of star power involved.

The report, shared on X, stated: “Sources indicate there is some creative contention over the entrance order for tonight’s men’s WarGames match. With the amount of star power in play, several scenarios were mapped out, and there are differing opinions.”

The internal debate reportedly stems from the makeup of both teams. The babyface side includes CM Punk, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso — three major main-eventers in Punk, Reigns, and Rhodes who typically anchor TV segments on their own. Opposite them stands the heel unit of The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, United States Champion Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman.

Sources indicate there is some creative contention over the entrance order for tonight’s men’s WarGames match. With the amount of star power in play, several scenarios were mapped out, and there are differing opinions. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 29, 2025

With so many top names in one match, the challenge comes down to balancing entrances in a way that presents each star properly without undercutting the others.

The Men’s WarGames match is the culmination of months of intersecting issues involving CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso against the increasingly dominant Vision faction. Punk’s World Heavyweight Title win at Saturday Night’s Main Event XLI put a target on his back, leading to repeated clashes with Logan Paul and The Vision.

Tensions escalated further when Brock Lesnar returned and attacked both Punk and Rhodes. Roman Reigns then resurfaced and reignited his longstanding rivalry with Lesnar, completing the five-man lineup on each side. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul secured the man-advantage for the heel team on the November 24 edition of Raw by defeating The Usos.

The Women’s WarGames match is fueled by the long-anticipated in-ring return of AJ Lee, who returned to WWE on September 5 to support CM Punk and was immediately confronted by Becky Lynch. AJ joins Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair to face Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane, along with Becky Lynch.

Flair won the entry advantage for her team by defeating Asuka on the November 28 SmackDown.

The storyline also follows the collapse of Ripley’s former alliances, tensions within Damage CTRL, and the recent involvement of Lash Legend, who aligned with The Kabuki Warriors after interfering in matches involving Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

This year’s event is historic in several ways, including marking John Cena’s final Survivor Series and his last Premium Live Event before retiring at the end of 2025. Cena defends the Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio — the same man he defeated on November 10 in Boston to win the title for the first time in his career.

Mysterio demanded the rematch in his hometown of San Diego, and Cena accepted.

Stephanie Vaquer will defend the Women’s World Championship against Nikki Bella. Bella turned on Vaquer earlier this month after previously forming an alliance, attacking her with the title belt and demanding the championship match.

Event & Broadcast Details

Event: WWE Survivor Series: WarGames (2025)

Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Location: Petco Park — San Diego, California

This marks the first Survivor Series ever held outdoors, the first to take place in a stadium, and the first stadium-based WarGames match since 1988.

Streaming:

• United States: ESPN’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform

• International: Netflix (in most regions)

• WWE Network: Still active in select markets under existing contracts

Confirmed Match Card

Men’s WarGames Match

CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso

vs.

The Vision (Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed), Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman)

Women’s WarGames Match

Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair & AJ Lee

vs.

Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka & Kairi Sane, and Becky Lynch

WWE Intercontinental Championship

John Cena (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio

Women’s World Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella