WWE Supershow Live Event Results From Melbourne, Australia 10/15/2025

The following results are from Wednesday’s WWE Supershow live event at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
PENTA def. Kofi Kingston
AJ Styles def. El Grande Americano
Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky def. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) — Ripley pinned Sane
WWE Women’s U.S. Championship: Giulia (c) def. Lyra Valkyria & Bayley — Giulia pinned Bayley
Shinsuke Nakamura & Jey Uso def. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed — Uso pinned Breakker
Rusev def. War Raider Ivar
Post-match: Rusev demanded another opponent.
LA Knight def. Rusev
WWE Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) def. Roxanne Perez (w/ Raquel Rodriguez)
Main Event – WWE Intercontinental Championship: CM Punk def. Dominik Mysterio (c) (w/ The Judgment Day – Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez) via DQ — Mysterio retains