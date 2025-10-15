WWE Supershow Live Event Results From Melbourne, Australia 10/15/2025

The following results are from Wednesday’s WWE Supershow live event at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

PENTA def. Kofi Kingston

AJ Styles def. El Grande Americano

Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky def. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) — Ripley pinned Sane

WWE Women’s U.S. Championship: Giulia (c) def. Lyra Valkyria & Bayley — Giulia pinned Bayley

Shinsuke Nakamura & Jey Uso def. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed — Uso pinned Breakker

Rusev def. War Raider Ivar
Post-match: Rusev demanded another opponent.

LA Knight def. Rusev

WWE Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) def. Roxanne Perez (w/ Raquel Rodriguez)

Main Event – WWE Intercontinental Championship: CM Punk def. Dominik Mysterio (c) (w/ The Judgment Day – Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez) via DQ — Mysterio retains

