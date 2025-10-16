Chelsea Green Clarifies She’s Not Replacing Piper Niven In The Secret Hervice

WWE star Chelsea Green has addressed the future of her faction, The Secret Hervice, following the recent injury to Piper Niven. Niven has been sidelined since August, leaving Green and Alba Fyre to carry on the group’s storylines on television.

In recent weeks, Green’s social media activity — including posts teasing a potential new member — led to speculation that she was seeking to replace Niven permanently. However, in a new interview with Woman’s World, Green made it clear that this is not the case.

“Piper is so valuable to us. We’re not just replacing her, but the show goes on. This is Hollywood, baby!” Green said.

She explained that her social media teases were designed to keep the storyline alive while also engaging WWE’s creative team.

“I love to start a storyline on social media and plant the seed, because then the writers can gauge reactions and maybe bring it into their creative meetings.”

Green also spoke about supporting Niven through her recovery process, drawing from her own past experience with injuries.

“We have all watched each other go through injuries. The girls took care of me when I broke my collarbone in India almost 10 years ago. They washed my hair, packed my bags, took me to the airport, got me on a plane home,” she shared.

“Now it’s my turn to make sure that Piper is okay – more so mentally. There’s not much I can do physically, but I want to make sure that as she takes that step back, she realizes this is the time to rest, recover, brainstorm new ideas, start a new hobby, and not get in her head. Because, trust me, we get in our heads!”

When discussing the internal dynamics of The Secret Hervice, Green revealed that her on-screen role as the group’s leader doesn’t reflect the real-life relationship she shares with her partners.

“Everyone looks at me like I’m the leader, but we know within the group that this is all make-believe. I’m not the real leader, and that’s fun,” she said. “It also helps that Piper and Alba are my friends, and we have mutual respect for each other. They are also way more advanced in wrestling than I am!”

Green also credited Maria Kanellis, with whom she previously worked in a stable earlier in her career, for influencing her leadership approach.