R-Truth Shares Emotional Story Behind WWE Return, Reveals Call From Nick Khan

WWE star R-Truth has opened up about his brief release, emotional return, and renewed role in John Cena’s farewell tour. In a recent interview with the New York Post, the veteran performer reflected on the outpouring of fan support following his departure — and the personal call from WWE President Nick Khan that led to his comeback.

R-Truth described the emotional moment he shared with his son after learning of his release, recalling how one simple comment shifted his perspective.

“I remember being in the garage with my son and I don’t think he knew what was on my mind,” Truth said. “He was just in the garage, and everything was just blowing up. And he said, ‘Damn, Dad, it was all worth it.’ And those words stuck with me, man.”

The wave of love and support from fans and fellow wrestlers left Truth feeling more appreciated than ever before in his career.

“That’s when I feel like I had reached the pinnacle of my career,” he continued. “That was historical for me. To see that much and feel that much love, man—it put an S on my chest. It made me feel like the universe, the people in this world had me. I felt unified, man. I felt unification.”

Truth noted that his storyline return blurred the lines between fiction and reality — something he feels is an essential part of professional wrestling’s magic.

“That’s like David Copperfield. You never get to see what’s inside the hat, right?” he explained. “Ron Killings, R-Truth, Ron Cena… I like the fact that they’ll never know now. Because that’s what wrestling do. We take a lot of real stuff and we mix it. And we take a lot of stuff that we create and we mix it. So like, you have to decipher what’s real and what’s not real.”

Ultimately, it was Nick Khan himself who made the call to bring R-Truth back to WWE — a gesture that deeply moved the veteran star.

“Yes. Nick. Yes. Man, that meant a lot to me,” Truth said. “That meant so much to me, man. And we sat on the phone for like an hour. I really appreciated him calling me—and the things he said to me on the phone.”

Now back with WWE and featured prominently in John Cena’s farewell tour, R-Truth’s story stands as one of resilience, gratitude, and the enduring bond between performer and audience.