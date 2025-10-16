Early Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

WWE is set to host its NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event (PLE) on Saturday, October 25, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott, Arizona.

Early betting odds have been released for four major matches: the NXT Championship Match, the NXT Women’s Championship Match, the NXT Tag Team Championship Match, and the NXT North American Championship Match.

Ricky Starks is favored to defeat Trick Williams and retain his NXT Championship, while Jacy Jayne is also favored to retain her NXT Women’s Championship by defeating Tatum Paxley of The Culling. In the NXT Tag Team Championship Match, The Hardy Boyz are favored to defeat DarkState and retain their NXT Tag Team Titles. Additionally, Ethan Page is favored to retain his NXT North American Championship by beating AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

You can check out the early betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE NXT Championship Match

Ricky Saints (c) -1000 (1/10) vs. Trick Williams +550 (11/2)

WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match

Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne (c) -500 (1/5) vs. The Culling’s Tatum Paxley +300 (3/1)

WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match

The Hardy Boyz (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) (c) -600 (1/6) vs. DarkState (Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin) +350 (7/2)

WWE NXT North American Championship Match

“All Ego” Ethan Page (c) -140 (5/7) vs. AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. +110 (11/10)