Kendal Grey Wins WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship

Last night’s WWE EVOLVE Succession special featured Kendal Grey challenging Kali Armstrong for the EVOLVE Women’s Championship.

During the match, Grey successfully countered a spear attempt from Armstrong and executed a powerslam. She then covered Armstrong for the pinfall, securing the championship victory.

This win marks Grey’s first-ever title reign in the company, coming a year and a half after her in-ring debut in March 2024. Grey ended Armstrong’s inaugural reign, which lasted 141 days.

She earned her title shot by defeating Chantel Monroe in a #1 contender’s match on a previous episode of EVOLVE.

Armstrong had won the title by defeating Wendy Choo, Grey, and Kylie Rae in a Fatal 4-Way match on the May 28th episode of EVOLVE.