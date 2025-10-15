Samoa Joe Reacts To AJ Styles Using His Move During John Cena Match At Crown Jewel

What did Samoa Joe think of AJ Styles and John Cena including him in the list of legends that they paid tribute to by doing their moves in their match at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth?

Let’s find out!

The AEW star and leader of The Opps spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports for an interview, during which he shared his thoughts.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On John Cena and AJ Styles paying homage to him during their match at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth: “It’s incredibly cool. Both those men are people I have unyielding respect for. I’m so happy to see they’ve enjoyed the successes they have had in their life. It was wonderful to be thought of in their big moment.”

On his thoughts on AJ Styles and John Cena and their respective careers: “AJ is one of the few wrestlers who changed the face of wrestling. He’s definitely the prototype of an ideal wrestler and expanded that category. Much like John, both had fantastic careers. I know for many fans it’s sad to see them go, and I can obviously see why. They’ve been such a big part of the industry for so long.”

On his thoughts on Styles and Cena both retiring from pro wrestling soon: “For me, it’s a bit of a different perspective. I’m super happy for them both. These are both men who’ve achieved in this industry. They really have careers they can kick back their feet and look at with tremendous pride and satisfaction. I’m always happy to see people enter that phase of their life in a healthy manner with great future prospects of other things on the horizon.”