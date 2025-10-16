Alexa Bliss Calls Her Return To Full Sail University “A Full Circle Moment”

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss appeared on In The Kliq to discuss various topics, including her return to Full Sail University for NXT Homecoming, which she described as a full-circle moment.

Bliss said, “It’s pretty trippy. It was cool because — so the crowd was smaller, because we didn’t have the bleachers. The bleachers were actually at NXT. But it was super cool because it was such an intimate feel. But when we walked into Full Sail, it was like everything changed but nothing changed. So it was a weird time warp, it almost felt like. But it was really cool. Because to appreciate where you’ve gone, you have to go back to where it started. And for me, I remember right before our music hit to interrupt Hunter and Shawn, I remember that feeling of being on those same steps when I had my first match. And that day it was Alicia Fox. Then we also filmed that day, me versus Charlotte. So it was cool to have that full circle moment of going out there with Charlotte, when these were the same steps that I walked out for my first day of filming with Charlotte.”

On how it was kind like a TakeOver match for her:

I unfortunately never had a takeover match. So this kind of felt like my Takeover. So, it was fun and I liked the intimate crowd. It was fun to kind of be in that kind of setting again, because it’s such a different type of crowd. It’s the intimate setting, and it was cool being able to almost connect with every single person in the audience on some level. And you know, for me, that was my NXT Takeover, and it was fun. I loved coming back and having a match in that capacity.”

On working against Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame:

“It was fun to see the the NXT talent and how talented they are. And to go against Izzy and Tatum was fun. Having a little moment with Tatum in the ring was really cool, because we have the same kind of vibe and the doll moment… that was something that I remember when Natty used to come back and have matches with the NXT talent in NXT. And Alicia Fox, and how excited we were about those moments and it was cool. It was like a fun full circle moment.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.