Booker T Calls The Hardys “The Greatest Tag Team Of Their Era”

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed various topics on his Hall of Fame podcast, including the Hardys as the greatest tag team of their era.

Booker T said, “Those guys — you know, people always go to compare who’s the greatest of all time. But I give the Hardys that that nod as being the greatest tag team of their era. They really are. So no, man, those guys would definitely be a curtain call if we can get them down to Reality of Wrestling. Just one time, one time for your mind. Oh yes, man. So no, let’s see if we can make it happen.”

On Matt Hardy:

“I was one of those guys who wasn’t a believer of Matt Hardy before I got in the ring with him and worked with him. I was like, ‘Man, why do people like this guy so much? He’s not that great of a worker.’ That’s what I’m thinking. Then we worked a set of house shows, man. And he had those people going freaking nuts. I didn’t have to do anything that night. It was like a night off, you know what I mean? Because the crowd was going so crazy. Then I go, ‘Oh, that’s why they like this guy so much, because he can work.’ Sometimes from the outside looking in as a worker, you just can’t tell how good a guy really is until you get in the ring with him. And that’s the way it was for me with Matt Hardy. You know, Jeff was a different story. But Matt, I actually had to get in the ring and get hands on him.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)