Video: Bron Breakker Tries To Have Young Fans Ejected For “YEETing”

WWE held a Supershow live event at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, October 15th.

During the event, an irate Bron Breakker attempted to have some young fans ejected for their excessive “YEETing.”

Breakker and his tag team partner, Bronson Reed, lost a tag team match against Shinsuke Nakamura and “Main Event” Jey Uso.

As Uso made his entrance, some young fans in the front row began to YEET along with his entrance music, right in front of Breakker and Reed. Frustrated, Breakker tried to report the fans to security, seeking to have them removed from the arena.

Breakker insisted that the ringside area is a “no YEET zone.” However, it appeared that the kids were not kicked out of the venue, despite Breakker’s complaints.