Backstage News From Monday’s WWE RAW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turned on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins during the closing moments of this past Monday’s RAW.

In the main event, CM Punk defeated Jey Uso and LA Knight in a Triple Threat Match, earning a future shot at Rollins’ World Heavyweight Title.

After the match, The Vision made their way to the ring and attacked all three competitors. However, just as the show was about to conclude, Breakker shocked the wrestling world by delivering a vicious Spear to Rollins. He then confronted Reed, telling him that he needed to choose a side: either with him or against him.

Reed ultimately decided to join forces with Breakker, delivering his signature Tsunami splash on Rollins to end the show.

According to wrestling reporter Ibou, the only significant change on RAW this past Monday was the main event segment featuring The Vision; no other major rewrites were made. It was noted that the backstage segment with The Vision was already planned, and the ending was added to prompt the storyline turn.

The report further states that Breakker’s turn was originally scheduled to happen months later, with plans for Brock Lesnar to be involved in the angle to work with Breakker.

WWE has not yet determined what to do with the World Heavyweight Championship currently held by Rollins, and they have also yet to decide on the teams for WarGames at Survivor Series.