WWE To Reveal Next Class Of ID Prospects Soon

WWE announced in a video that aired during last night’s EVOLVE Succession special that new ID-contracted prospects will be revealed soon.

The video showcased several talents under the ID program, including Swipe Right, Cappuccino Jones, and “Super” Sean Legacy. It concluded with a message stating that the program will announce the “next class” of talents shortly.

Additionally, it was announced that talent scouts are actively searching for more prospects, providing more individuals the opportunity to join the program. This news follows the recent release of several ID talents, such as Kylie Rae, and Zayda Steel’s announcement that she chose not to renew her contract.

The WWE ID program was launched in October of last year, with Cappuccino Jones becoming the first WWE ID Men’s Champion. Meanwhile, the WWE ID Women’s Championship is currently vacant, as Rae vacated the title following her pregnancy announcement in September.

WWE EVOLVE airs every Wednesday night on Tubi. The show regularly features ID talent alongside fully-contracted talent from WWE NXT and occasionally from the main roster.

As of now, there is no word on when exactly the new ID class will be revealed or who may be included, but updates will be provided as they become available.