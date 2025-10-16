NJPW Interested In Shinsuke Nakamura Facing Hiroshi Tanahashi At Wrestle Kingdom 20

Japanese pro wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi is set to compete in his final match at Wrestle Kingdom 20, scheduled for January 2026 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura has been a popular choice among fans as a potential opponent for Tanahashi, as there are many within NJPW who hope Nakamura will be the one to face him.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, a fan asked if Nakamura’s recent return to WWE TV indicated that he might be a contender for Tanahashi’s final match, considering both men have a history of working together as allies and opponents in NJPW.

According to the report, Nakamura’s return to WWE television is unrelated to a possible match against Tanahashi.

Sean Ross Sapp stated that while many people in NJPW would like to see Nakamura take on Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 20, the feasibility of this match is uncertain. This is largely due to NJPW’s partnership with AEW and CMLL, which are in direct opposition to WWE and AAA.