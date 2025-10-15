Chris Jericho Announces 2026 Cruise With Surprising Roster Lineup

Chris Jericho has officially announced the details for his 2026 Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise, marking the latest installment in his long-running wrestling and music-themed voyage series.

The event is scheduled to take place from November 7 to November 11, 2026, departing from Miami, Florida, and sailing to the Bahamas. Jericho has hosted the popular cruise on a near-annual basis since its inaugural voyage in 2018.

In a notable shift from previous years, the initial talent lineup for the 2026 edition does not include any All Elite Wrestling (AEW) wrestlers aside from Jericho himself. Since 2020, the cruise had featured a formal partnership with AEW, with the company’s branding and roster as a central part of the event. The absence of AEW talent has fueled speculation that Jericho could be WWE-bound when his AEW contract expires at the end of December.

The first wave of announced talent includes names from across different eras and promotions, featuring Jeff Hardy, Saraya, The Great Muta, Ted DiBiase, and Carlito. Also set to appear are SiriusXM’s Pro Wrestling Nation hosts Dave LaGreca, Nic Nemeth, and Bully Ray.

Additional personalities confirmed for the cruise include:

Elayna Black (formerly Cora Jade), Shotzi Blackheart, Fred Ottman (Tugboat), Vampiro, Marcus Bagwell, The Blue Meanie, AJ Francis, Natalia Markova, Victoria Crawford (formerly Alicia Fox), Mo Jabari, Indi Hartwell, Lacey Lane, Kacy Catanzaro, Ricky Knight Jr., Sonny Onoo, Chris Van Vliet, and Gabby LaSpisa.

This marks the first wave of performer announcements for the event, with more names expected to be added in the coming months. As of now, the announced lineup features wrestling stars and media personalities who are not currently under AEW contracts, with Chris Jericho as the lone exception.