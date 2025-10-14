Former WWE Star Sends Message To Tony Khan: “Your Boy Is Ready”

His time in WWE may have ended abruptly, but BJ Ray is already setting his sights on a new chapter — and he wants it to be in AEW.

Just days after news broke of his WWE release, the former WWE LFG standout took to social media to send a direct message to AEW President Tony Khan.

On October 14, Ray posted: “@TonyKhan Your boy is ready… call me 📞 – The Ratings Machine (aka SexyBJRay)”

The public message followed Ray’s recent revelation that he had been competing for two full seasons of LFG with a completely torn rotator cuff and labrum.

News of both his injury and release sparked a wave of support from fans online. Ray was widely regarded as one of the breakout personalities on WWE’s reality series LFG, where his outspoken and often polarizing persona made him one of the show’s most talked-about stars.

Now a free agent, Ray appears eager to bring his energy and charisma to All Elite Wrestling, directly positioning himself for an opportunity under Tony Khan’s banner. With AEW’s track record of giving former WWE talents new life, BJ Ray could be the next to make that leap.