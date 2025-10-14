Backstage News On WWE’s Plan For WrestleMania 42

The shocking breakup of The Vision on Monday Night Raw marked a major creative shift in WWE, and a new report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed long-term plans that could culminate at WrestleMania 42 in 2026.

According to Meltzer, the tentative plan for the event is a one-on-one match between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

“Seth Rollins was tentatively scheduled to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania,” Meltzer wrote. “I don’t know this, but I have been told enough things to where I expected there would be a turn on Seth Rollins at some point because the whole thing with this faction was that it was not about Seth Rollins. It was about Bron Breakker and making Bron Breakker the next Roman Reigns.”

The on-screen turn, which saw Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed betray Rollins and align with Paul Heyman, was reportedly accelerated due to a legitimate shoulder injury Rollins suffered at the Crown Jewel premium live event. While the timing may have shifted, Meltzer notes that the long-term creative goal has always been to use Rollins’ star power to help elevate Breakker into a top-level name.

A potential showdown between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns would continue one of WWE’s most storied rivalries. The two came up together as part of The Shield, later clashed as main event adversaries, and have consistently defined WWE’s modern era. A marquee singles bout at WrestleMania 42 would take their storied rivalry to new heights.