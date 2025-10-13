The Rock Reveals Who Will Decide John Cena’s Final Opponent

During a recent appearance on the New Heights podcast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was asked about who he believes should face John Cena in the 16-time World Champion’s final WWE match.

“I have a tiny bit of influence in the booking of it, but really, it’s just… it’s whoever John wants,” Rock revealed. “Really, that’s what it comes down to — whoever he wants, that’s who it should be. It’s not me or Nick Khan or Triple H. It’s just whoever John wants.”

The Rock went on to praise Cena’s character and work ethic, emphasizing that the decision should rest entirely with him.

“That guy has earned it. And you know what the best part about John is? He comes as advertised. Who you think he is — that’s who he is. He’s a good dude, and I love that guy.”

Cena is currently scheduled for his second-to-last match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29 in San Diego, where he will reportedly challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship before his planned retirement in December.