Backstage News On Bayley And Britt Baker’s Future

Sean Ross Sapp discussed the futures of WWE star Bayley and AEW star Britt Baker in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers.

He responded to a question about the possibility of Bayley and Baker switching promotions by 2027.

According to Sapp, there is a legitimate chance that Bayley could leave WWE for AEW when her contract expires.

This speculation is partly due to her close friendship with Mercedes Moné (formerly Sasha Banks in WWE), who has been with AEW since debuting in March 2024. Sapp also mentioned that, while he is uncertain about Baker’s current status with AEW, the former AEW Women’s World Champion lives in Florida and could potentially make an appearance on NXT to help boost that brand.

Bayley, whose real name is Pamela Rose Martinez, is a former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, NXT Women’s Champion, Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match winner, WWE RAW Women’s Champion, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, and Women’s Royal Rumble Match winner.

Britt Baker, whose real name is Brittany Ann Baker, is also a former AEW Women’s World Champion and was the first woman wrestler to sign with the company. However, Baker has not appeared on AEW television since November 2024, after making a comment that “nobody cares” about Serena Deeb during the November 13 episode of AEW Dynamite.