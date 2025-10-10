Another WWE Release Confirmed

Add a fifth name to the list of today’s WWE releases.

WWE developmental wrestler Jamar Hampton is the latest to officially announce their departure from WWE on social media today.

“Today I have officially been released from the WWE,” he wrote. “I never wished to be a pro wrestler growing up, but I’m grateful I got the opportunity to try!”

Hampton added, “I’ve always been a lowkey out the way type of person, but wrestling forced me to grow and step to the center of attention. Thank you to everyone who encouraged me to keep going! belief in me kept me going when I didn’t believe in myself. This is the end of my wrestling career, I’ll leave it to the professionals now! Wishing success for everyone at the PC! Love (P.S. My hip has healed & I’m off crutches now).”

Multiple additional WWE developmental talents also announced their departures today, including Stevie Turner, Lance Anoa’i, Drake Knox and Zara Zakher. Yesterday, Kylie Rae and Zayda Steel announced their respective WWE departures.

We will keep you posted as any potential additional WWE releases come to light.