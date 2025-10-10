Yet Another WWE Release For Today Just Confirmed

A fourth WWE release for today alone has just been confirmed.

WWE I.D. prospect Zara Zakher took to X to release a statement confirming her WWE release and essentially her wrestling retirement.

“As of today, my contract with WWE ID has expired, and I’ll be taking a step back from wrestling,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful for all the people I’ve met and everyone who’s supported me. I don’t know if or when I’ll be back, but I’m hopeful for the future.”

Zara Zakher joins Stevie Turner, Lance Anoa’i, Drake Knox, Zayda Steel and Kylie Rae as WWE developmental talents that have confirmed their own WWE releases on social media in the last 24 hours alone.

We will keep you posted as additional updates regarding more potential WWE releases continue to surface.