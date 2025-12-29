Mick Foley WWE Exit Sparks Questions About Politics Backstage

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has announced he is severing ties with the company. He will no longer participate in appearances for WWE and will not renew his current Legends deal once it expires.

Foley attributed his decision to cut ties with WWE to the company’s relationship with United States President and fellow Hall of Famer Donald Trump.

Sean Ross Sapp discussed how political discourse is managed behind the scenes in WWE during the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers. This came in response to a question about whether WWE’s affiliation with President Trump and his administration is causing tensions between talent and creative management, including WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

According to Sapp, discussions about politics are not common backstage at WWE and its parent company, TKO. These topics are typically discussed more privately among talent than with management. Sapp also mentioned that some individuals in WWE have clearly expressed their desire to avoid any association with political discussions, as many people within the company do not feel comfortable discussing them. He added that, despite attempts to probe the topic with various individuals, it remains a sensitive subject that many are reluctant to discuss.

This news follows Triple H’s recent appointment to President Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition, during which he visited the White House for the announcement of the revival of the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools.

Additionally, former WWE executive Linda McMahon, who is the estranged wife of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, serves as Secretary of Education in Trump’s cabinet.