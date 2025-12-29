MJF Opens Up On Missing Out On Dream Match With John Cena

AEW World Champion MJF discussed various topics with Brandon Walker for Mostly Sports, including whether he feels sad about never getting to wrestle WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena.

MJF said, “Yes, absolutely. I think that there is a different world where that match would have happened. Uh unfortunately, it’s not this one. I’ve had so many incredible run-ins with John where we’ve shot the s**t. He’s an incredible guy. He watches our product, he’s seen my stuff. He was very complimentary. Obviously, I’m super complimentary to him.”

On how Cena was his favorite wrestler growing up:

“I’ve said it before in other interviews, but before CM Punk, my favorite wrestler growing up as a kid was John Cena. He was a Fathead on my wall in my bedroom. So I’d wake up, salute the OG, and then get ready for school.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)